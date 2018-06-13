Adacel completes Algeria simulator project

ATC training systems Adacel Systems has completed installation and site acceptance testing for an Air Traffic Control (ATC) simulation system and Intelligent Communications Environment (ICE) training system at Blida, Algeria.

Under terms of the contract with the Commandement des Forces Aériennes, Ministère de la Défense Nationale Algeria, Adacel has supplied their state-of-the-art MaxSim ATC simulation systems comprised of multi-position control tower, approach radar and precision approach radar (PAR) simulators.

The systems will accommodate both individual and team training in the control tower and radar disciplines and can be operated independently or in a fully integrated mode. The ICE station is an independent system that is primarily used to assist training in aviation phraseology proficiency and communications procedures.

The Adacel systems will be integrated into the Algerian Air Force’s ATC training program and will allow their air traffic controllers to have access to tools that will promote the development of the essential skills to perform in accordance with the highest international standards.

“Adacel is pleased to support Algeria’s commitment to providing the best possible ATC training for their controllers,” said Gary Pearson, Adacel chief executive. “As the major supplier of ATC simulators, we continually develop advanced technologies to provide the ultimate in training capabilities for our customers.”