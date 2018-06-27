Boeing HorizonX Ventures leads $16 million investment in on-demand urban delivery startup

Boeing is to invest inÂ Matternet, a US-based startup pioneering safe, on-demand unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) delivery operations in urban environments.

Matternet’s advanced logistics platform â€“ combined with Boeing’s expertise in complex logistics, integration and manufacturing capabilities â€“ will further enable reliable, efficient cargo air transportation.

Matternet became the world’s first company to receive authorization to launch UAV operations over densely populated areas inÂ SwitzerlandÂ in 2017. Leveraging its Matternet Station, M2 drone and Cloud platform, the company has achieved safe flights over densely populated areas and partnered with Swiss Post for on-demand deliveries of medical samples to hospitals inÂ Switzerland.

“Matternet’s technology and proven track record make the development of a safe, global autonomous air mobility system a near-term reality,” saidÂ Brian Schettler, managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures. “Our investment will allow Matternet to scale its operations while strengthening Boeing’s position as a leader in next-generation transportation solutions.”

InÂ May 2018, Matternet was selected to participate in a joint US Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration programme aimed at accelerating integration of unmanned aircraft into national airspace. As part of the programme, Matternet will work with hospitals, universities and transportation agencies inÂ CaliforniaÂ andÂ North CarolinaÂ to facilitate on-demand delivery of medical supplies and samples.

“We are excited to partner with Boeing, the pioneers of safe commercial aviation, to make this new mode of transport mainstream,” said Matternet founder and chief executiveÂ Andreas Raptopoulos. “As we expand Matternet’s US and global operations, we will work with Boeing to make next-generation aerial logistics networks a reality and transform our everyday lives.”

Boeing HorizonX Ventures led theÂ $16 million, Series A investment in Matternet, with participation by Swiss Post, Sony Innovation Fund and Levitate Capital.

The Boeing HorizonX Ventures investment portfolio is made up of companies specializing in technologies for aerospace and manufacturing innovations, including autonomous systems, energy and data storage, advanced materials, augmented reality systems and software, machine learning, hybrid-electric and hypersonic propulsion, and Internet of Things connectivity.