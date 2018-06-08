Chao vows efforts on ATC reform are not over

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao insists that the fight for ATC reform is far from over, according to AIN.

Reporting from a Washington Post forum Thursday, Chao was reported to have called the proposal for an independent ATC ‘timely’ and said, “this idea is going to come back.”

“The Administration’s proposal to take the air traffic control system from the FAA and liberate it from the government shackles of the procurement process…would enable the air traffic control to address some of the delays and the congestions which so many passengers face every single day,” she told attendees.

Chao said she acknowledged that the current administration ‘had been unable to get enough votes in the House and the Senate,” adding, “we need to work on that.”

House transport committee chairman Bill Shuster has agreed to shelve the plan after it failed to win enough support as part of the overarching FAA reauthorization legislation.