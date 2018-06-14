ENAIRE, Everis showcase drone ATM integration

ENAIRE, the main provider of air navigation services in Spain, has teamed with Everis Aerospacial, Defensa y Seguridad with theÂ support of Airmap, to mount a drone airshow integrating U-Space traffic managementÂ and conventional air traffic systems.

The drone, operated by Everis, was flown in Camarenilla near Toledo, while the coordination among the different actors was performed from theÂ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, in one of the most advancedÂ demonstrations carried out in Europe so far on U-Space, the EuropeanÂ vision of the UTM concept, by which autonomous unmanned aircraftÂ systems (or drones) receive traffic management services in an automatedÂ fashion.

The event took place within the framework of the GUTMA AnnualÂ Conference held in early June in Madrid, organised by the Global UTMÂ Association (GUTMA), the non-profit consortium of worldwide UnmannedÂ Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) stakeholders to support andÂ accelerate worldwide the transparent implementation of globallyÂ interoperable UTM systems.

U-space tactical geofencing service was successfully demonstrated whenÂ flying the drones. By virtue of geofencing, drone flights are forbidden toÂ enter in certain areas, limiting drone operations to permitted airspace. ItÂ was demonstrated the immediate automatic creation of these forbiddenÂ areas in the U-space application developed by AIRMAP in response toÂ aeronautic notifications (NOTAM) requesting such reserved areas, issued

through ENAIRE systems to the rest of airspace users.

Other proofs of concept were conducted and demonstrated by connectingÂ the U-Space traffic management system with ENAIRE’s air traffic controlÂ systems to learn from drone tracks in real time. In an emulation of anÂ emergency evacuation using a synthetic helicopter, such integration allowedÂ the tactical creation of a geofence to free from operating drones theÂ operations area. It did also make happen an air traffic control proceduralÂ warning to the helicopter pilot from an off the course drone out of the Uspace

cage.

The exhibition was supported by a pseudo-pilot located in ENAIRE’sÂ Experimental Demonstration Centre for the simulation of helicopter flight,Â an air traffic controller operating the Spanish Air Traffic ManagementÂ System SACTA in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and drones operatedÂ by Everis in the Aerodrome of Camarenilla.

This exercise showed the vital importance of the interface between airÂ traffic control and the future U-Space drone traffic management systems,Â enabling its integration with the conventional air traffic managed by airÂ navigation service providers. In this regard, ENAIRE is working towardsÂ achieving a safe integration of all airspace users on the basis of aÂ commitment to foster the new UTM/U-Space paradigm of providingÂ automatic air traffic management services for autonomous dronesÂ operating at low altitudes, and is to play a key role and be an indispensableÂ element in the future development and deployment of an interoperableÂ U-Space ecosystem in Spain.

The challenge of the exercise for its high complexity and degree ofÂ innovation both in terms of technical development and live execution, hasÂ also showed ENAIREâ€™s capabilities and skills for the further differentÂ European U-Space initiatives and ventures it is embarking on at bothÂ national level and in the framework of SESAR.