ERA first foreign MLAT provider in China

China aviation regulators have issued a permit certificate to Czech manufacturer ERA which makes it the only foreign manufacturer allowed to deliver all airport surface, TMA and WAM surveillance systems as well as vehicle tracking systems to Chinese air navigation service authorities.

The Chinese CAAC has strict regulations on what aviation systems can be used at any Chinese airport and only systems with a permit certificate are allowed to be delivered and installed in the country. ERA obtained this certificate at the end of April.

The complex testing process was managed and approved by a committee of experts – a group of roughly ten specialists from different provinces of China who put ERA technology through a gruelling round of evaluations consisting of factory tests and in situ tests of the system installed at the airport.

“Throughout the entire permit certificate testing process over the last 12 months, we experienced excellent co-operation between air traffic control specialists from the Czech Republic and China,” stated Jimmy Chan, the participant of the specialist evaluation meetings.

As a result, ERA is the only manufacturer who is now qualified to import multilateration systems and the only supplier who has a permit certificate on all ground, TMA and WAM systems. ERA also has the permit certificate for SQUID thus being the exclusive certified vendor of vehicle tracking transmitters. In addition, ERA is helping CAAC establish standards for the multilateration technology used at Chinese airports as well as set up the permit certificate testing procedure in China.

“CAAC China hopes ERA can contribute more to air traffic safety in China in the future,” added Luo Ming Ju, Chinese ATM expert.

Over the last decade ERA has already delivered four surveillance systems to Chinese airports: in Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha and Zhengzhou. ERA also won the international tender last year to supply and install the fifth system at the mega airport project in the Beijing southern quarter of Daxing.