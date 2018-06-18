ERA seeks ADS-B let-off for costly, older aircraft

Europe’s regional airlines are seeking an exemption on retrofitting ADS-B surveillance equipment where there is no obvious safety benefit.

In a statement, the European Airlines Association said it wanted a ‘prioritised and stepped’ implementation of ADS-B technology linked to a variety of ‘need, challenge and capability’ factors linked to its membership’s specific air navigation service and airport provider.

Europe delayed the mandate for ADS-B out equipage in its airspace in 2014. The earliest ADS-B out requirement in Europe was put back 18 months to June 8 2016, for new aircraft and 30 months later to June 7 2020, for retrofit installations.

The revised date for retrofits more closely aligned with theÂ US ADS-B out mandate which requires the equipment to be operational in aircraft that fly where transponders are currently required after midnight on December 31, 2019.

ERA reckons that an across-the-board 2020 mandate is ‘a blanket approach creating inefficiencies, disruptions and unnecessary cost impacts’ for its airline members and limits itsÂ support to where there is a clear operational, business or safety benefit or improved customer value.

ERA director generalÂ Montserrat BarrigaÂ and ERA presidentÂ Andrew KellyÂ met withÂ Henrik Hololei, theÂ European CommissionÂ director-general for transport, on 13 June to discuss the matter and said they received a positive response from the EU chief.

Kelly reported after the meeting:Â â€œERA airlines provide the regional passenger and cargo connectivity that contributes to the socio-economic lifeblood for Europe. ADS-B requires a significant investment for our member airlines and while we agree that it is necessary, we are heartened by Henrik Hololei’s view that there should not be a disproportionate or unnecessary burden on airlines that would in turn impact passengers, business and local economies.”

“An exemption plan, perhaps time-limited, is required to ensure that regional connectivity is not hampered, and ERA welcomes Henrik Hololei’s support for this proposal that the issues suggesting exemptions are taken fully into account. Exemptions will enable some aircraft, too technically difficult or disproportionately expensive to retrofit, to continue operating in European airspace where there are no identifiable safety benefits before such aircraft are retired or otherwise withdrawn from service.”