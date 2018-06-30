Saudi’s GACA, FAA to train, boost operations

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train and improve operations in civil aviation.

GACA president Abdulhakim Al-Tamimi and deputy administrator of FAA Carl Burleson signed the MoU whichÂ aims at training, capacity building in various aviation sectors, safety, security and environmental protection in air transport, as well as improving civil aviation operations and access to the latest technologies and best practices in various sectors of civil aviation.

The agreement followed a week of visits in which Saudi minister of transport and the chairman of the GACA board of directors Dr Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, accompanied by GACA president visited the chairman of the board of directors of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu.

During the visit the minister highlighted the Kingdomâ€™s support for all of ICAOâ€™s strategic goals, discussing the many areas of cooperation between the organisation and Saudi Arabia whichÂ has agreed to host a future regional conference on the safety and security of civil aviation.

Participation by ICAO in the development of regional plans and programmes to raise the level of compliance of the regional countries with the international standards of the organisation was also discussed.

Al-Amoudi also visited ICAO secretary-general Fang Liu to discuss ways of cooperating in training and communication between the Kingdom and ICAO’s regional office in Cairo.