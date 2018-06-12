GAMA, ADS urge European Commission to allow Brexit planning between EASA and British CAA

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has joined forces with the UK’s ADS Group of aerospace manufacturers in sending a letter to the chief negotiator for Brexit in Brussels stressing the urgent need to begin technical and contingency planning between the European aviation rulemakers and country’s CAA ahead of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

With less than 10 months to go until the UK’s departure from the EU, and little over two weeks until the European Council meeting in late June, the aviation industry in the UK, the EU and beyond are increasingly concerned about the continued lack of clarity on the status of the relationship between the UK and the EU, post-Brexit.

In the letter, GAMA president and CEO Pete Bunce and ADS Group chief executive Paul Everitt expressed the gravity of the situation: “Without an agreed solution and continued connectivity both for airlines/operators and aerospace parts, then supply chain disruption across Europe will occur, parts will be unable to be delivered, pilots and maintenance technicians will be unable to work, aerospace companies in the UK will lose foreign validations for their business, and aircraft will be grounded globally.”

“The impact of Brexit on aviation is not isolated to UK companies, it falls on the European aerospace industry as a whole,” the letter states. “We need to see significant progress on key issues at the June European Council meeting, including agreement that EASA and the UK CAA can begin technical and contingency planning discussions this summer.”

Both GAMA and ADS Group stressed that their industries stand ready to work with the UK government and the EU to make sure the solutions agreed to in negotiations are pragmatic, comprehensive, and minimise any damaging impacts on the global industry.