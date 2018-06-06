Hall Daschle named 2018 Gilbert award winner

TheÂ Air Traffic Control AssociationÂ (ATCA) has selected former FAA Acting Administrator LindaÂ HallÂ Daschle as the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Glen A Gilbert Memorial Award, one of the most prominent awards in aviation and ATCAâ€™s highest honour.

A pioneer for women in air traffic management, Daschle was the first female to hold the post of Acting Administrator for the FAA.

She began her aviation career in Kansas nearly 45 years ago as a licensed weather observer for the agency. In 1993, she was nominated by President Clinton and confirmed by the US Senate for the position of FAA Deputy Administrator.

One of her first tasks involved an assessment of the agencyâ€™s key air traffic modernisation programme called the Advanced Automation System which was eventually overhauled, saving the agency an estimated $1.6 billion.

She also oversaw the advancement of new regional airline safety regulations and conducted a review of the agencyâ€™s safety and surveillance programme, which resulted in one of the single largest hires of new safety inspectors in FAA history.

Daschle has held numerous government and private-sector leadership positions, including with the American Association of Airport Executives, the Air Transport Association, the former Civil Aeronautics Board, and with the law firm of Baker Donelson. She is currently President of LHD & Associates, Inc, and serves on the board of Aireon.

In accepting the Glen A. Gilbert Memorial Award, Daschle joins aviation greats, including Deltaâ€™s Richard Anderson, NATCA President Paul Rinaldi, the Hon. Jane Garvey, Boeingâ€™s Neil Planzer, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and pilot A. Scott Crossfield.