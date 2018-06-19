Heathrow’s capacity woes hinder connectivity

London Heathrow is losing out to its European rivals through sheer lack of capacity needed in order to grow, according toÂ ACI EUROPE in its latest annual Airport Industry Connectivity Report

Its figures show that the London hubÂ went from the secondÂ to thirdÂ position and failed to make any gains in direct connectivity this year (-0.2%) due to lack of capacity. The report also noted that in the past year, the United Kingdom was the only country in the European Union to record a loss in direct connectivity (-0.8%).

Frankfurt Airport now ranks as the number one airport in Europe in terms of direct connectivity having jumped from thirdÂ position last year as a result of significant network expansion of both the Lufthansa Group and low cost carriers.

Amsterdam SchipholÂ has also seen change, moving down to second position for direct connectivity in Europe â€“ although still better than the sixth position it held back in 2008.

The report which examines the best air connectivity to their communities and transfer passengersÂ uses data harvested by SEO Amsterdam Economics to measure and analyse the level and quality of air connectivity in three key metricsÂ includingÂ direct connectivity â€“ the number of direct air services offered by an airport;Â indirect connectivity â€“ this measures the number of places people can fly on to, through a connecting flight at hub airport from a particular airport; andÂ hub connectivity â€“ the key metric for any hub airport â€“ it measures the number of connecting flights that can be facilitated by the hub airport in question, taking into account quality of connecting times.

Frankfurt also remains the airport offering the best hub connectivity not just in Europe, but also worldwide â€“ having increased its hub connectivity by an impressive +12.8% over the preceding yearÂ while Amsterdam Schiphol remains in second position followed by Dallas Fort Worth, Paris CDG and the busiest airport in the world, Atlanta.

Below is a snapshot of the top five airports across ACIâ€™s four traffic groups, that have registered the highest growth in direct connectivity over the past five years:

Top Fives in growth in Direct Connectivity (2018 vs 2013)

Group 1 (over 25 mppa) Group 2 (10 to 25 mppa) Istanbul SAW +64.1% Lisbon Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +51.3% Moscow SVOÂ +50.8% AntalyaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +45.3% London STNÂ Â Â Â +43% Berlin Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +78.6% AthensÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +70.2% PortoÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +66.6% Tel AvivÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +64.3% Gran CanariaÂ +61.9% Group 3 (5 to 10 mppa) Group 4Â (0-5 mppa) KeflavikÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +132.1% LarnacaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +98.5% FuerteventuraÂ +74.7% HeraklionÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +68.2% SofiaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +60.8% BalikesirÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â +1050.7% OsijekÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +763.5% CraiovaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +492.7% NaxosÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +322.2% NisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â +319.2%

Download the 2018 ACI EUROPE Airport Industry Connectivity Report here: https://www.aci-europe.org/policy/connectivity2018.pdf