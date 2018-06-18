INDRA modernises Saudi ATC in record timeÂ 

Indra has completed its first area control centre in Saudi Arabia in record time following the contract award by Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) last June.

Air controllers are now using the most advanced tools to guarantee maximum security and plan operations with the utmost precision at Abha, which provides approach services for aircraft landing at the airport in the south of the country.

Indra said this functionality is key to preventing the airports, at which many different flights converge, becoming a bottleneck and causing delays across the network.

The new system will be implemented progressively at the two major route control centers located in Jeddah and Riyadh, the approach control center in Dammam and a score of airport towers across the country.

Indra said the migration to a new traffic management system was an extremely delicate operation, because the control centre cannot afford to disrupt the service or jeopardise the safety of operations at any time.

“The fact that they had just five months to complete it was a major challenge for Indra’s engineers, who were committed to their client’s need to update this centre’s systems immediately,” it said, adding, “in parallel, Indra team’s, coordinating with their counterparts in SANS, are working on remodeling the rest of the infrastructure, as part of a project which will run for another two and a half years.”

Once it is finished, SANS will have the most advanced tools to achieve its twofold business goal: turn the country into the hub for the world’s main airlines, which will use its airports as their operations base and stopover point for routes joining Europe, Asia and Africa. At the same time, it will increase the capacity of its airports to receive more passengers, driving its tourist industry and being able to receive Muslims from all over the world who travel to Mecca.

Indra is acting as a SANS technological partner, helping to drive forward the much broader plan that the Saudi Kingdom has launched under the name Vision 2030 to diversify its economy and turn tourism into a lever for growth.