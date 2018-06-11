Kuwait,Deerns sign navigation systems contract

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has signed a contract worth KD 10.19 million (USD33.6 million) with the Dutch Deerns company for providing management and supervision services aimed at implementing a range of technical facilities at Kuwait International Airport.

Under the five-year contract, the Dutch company will provide services to develop meteorology and navigation systems at Kuwait International Airport, and to update technical guidelines, DGCA chairman Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah said in a statement to the KUNA news agency.

It will also contribute to the development of navigational capabilities, especially after the addition of new runways and a control tower to boost air traffic capacity before the opening of the main airport, he added.

The contract was signed by Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, and Deerns chief executive Jan Karel Mak.

Deerns said this project is one of the largest undertaken in its 90-year history with the total contract value amounting to around â‚¬30 million. The work will be carried out from Deernsâ€™ local office in Kuwait, with local expertise and logistical support from local partner Al-Nabhan Engineering Consultancy supported by specialist support from Deerns offices in Europe.

For the development of specialized communication, navigation and surveillance systems as well as meteorological systems for air traffic management, Deerns will collaborate with the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR).

Deerns said it had won this project in a competitive bidding process that started early 2017. The firm has worked in Kuwait before: Deerns provided the design of technical facilities for the airportâ€™s new terminal building.

Founded in 1928, Deerns Company has branches in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and the United States.