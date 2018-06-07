NLR develops virtual traffic lights for taxiing

Dutch researchers at NLR have tested and validated a so-called â€˜Virtual Stop Bar Guidance Conceptâ€™ in its air traffic control simulator NARSIM (NLR ATC Research Simulator).

This involved making several changes to the working position for the traffic controller in the tower to allow the status of a virtual â€˜stop barâ€™ to be displayed for each aircraft selected on the radar screen.

Stop bars work like traffic lights on the airport indicating whether aircraft can proceed taxiing or need to stop. Virtual stop bars are only shown on the displays of air traffic controllers or pilots and do not exist as physical objects on taxiways or on the platform. In addition, the new working concept allows air traffic controllers to select the taxi route to a virtual stop bar for each aircraft.

Information is exchanged between the control tower and pilots via data communication, the so-called data link. The data link ensures that both the status of a virtual stop bar and the route to the virtual stop bar are shown on the navigation display in the cockpit.

Using this new technology, more aircraft will be able to use the available space on the platform and taxiways simultaneously during low visibility conditions. Although it would be possible to install more â€˜realâ€™ stop bars on the airport, it would be a costly solution, adapting the installations to changing circumstances would be difficult, and these stop bars would show the same status for each aircraft.

So-called â€˜clearance limitsâ€™ for an aircraft have traditionally been restricted by the position of the aircraft taxiing in front. With virtual stop bars, the clearance limit of each individual aircraft can be expanded. In practice, this would mean that aircraft can keep moving, thereby increasing the capacity of the taxiways. Another advantage of this technology is that pilots can see the correct route to the position of the virtual stop bar on their navigation screen.