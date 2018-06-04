Sponsored: Test VoIP ED137 ATM Recorders

Test next generation recorders for all functionalities – recording, archiving, and playback of voice communications. GL tools for Air Traffic Management (ATM) now offers MAPS™ ED-137 Recorder Emulator software to emulate voice recording and replay of voice communication by VoIP ATM Recorders per EUROCAE ED137/4B standards. The software is designed to simulate Recorder Interface for both Air-to-Ground (AG) and Ground-to-Ground (GG) calls at Controller Working Position (CWP), Ground Radio Station (GRS) and Communication Recorders endpoints. This software is an addition to the already existing test suite for VoIP ATM networks that includes, MAPS™ ED-137 Radio Emulators and MAPS™ ED-137 Telephone Emulators.
