UK seeks Brexit negotiator, airspace policy chief

Aviation chiefs in the United Kingdom are looking for two experienced policy experts to lead on both airspace strategy and the nation’s exit from the European Union – or Brexit.

“These are exciting opportunities to play critical roles in this dynamic and high profile area, and help us deliver a global, outward facing Britain,” the UK Department of Transport said.

It added that the successful candidates would beÂ leading strategic policy development to help deliver the governmentâ€™s objective to modernise UK airspace which isÂ a top departmental priority and a manifesto commitment.

A new Aviation Strategy is due to be published in early 2019 and the airspace strategy chief’s duties will includeÂ delivery of airspace modernisation through developing policy reform and working with the country’s CAA and NATS to develop the options;Â working on the links between airspace modernisation and the requirements of any new runway in the South East andÂ Â leading the development of the strategic case for airspace modernisation, working closely with analysts and NATS.

The Brexit policy expert will meanwhile focus on safety and airspace, leading on the overall negotiating position on aviation for the British Government. Their duties will includeÂ establishing, leading and managing the core aviation negotiating team, and ensuring its close coordination with existing policy and legislation teams;Â overseeing negotiations with the EU on the future of the national aviation safety and airspace relationships andÂ contributing to the future aviation strategy.

Within this role, the Brexit chief will also be expected to ‘seek constructive outcomes in discussions, challenge assumptions but remain willing to compromise when it is beneficial to progress’.