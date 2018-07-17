ADB SAFEGATE debuts ACE3 airfield lighting

ADB SAFEGATE has launched a new distributed control and monitoring solution for airfield lighting control and monitoring systems (ALCMS) that it believes will set new industry standards.

With the potential for up to eight times the input/output capacity as the ACE2, the ACE3 is even farther ahead of other control and monitoring systems on the market. The ACE3 is backward compatible with ADB SAFEGATE’s ACE1, ACE2 and Liberty DCMU units and upgrading any of these systems to the ACE3 is a simple process. It is the first such unit to offer a full-color LCD touchscreen display, as well as multiple communication protocols and connection types.

“The ACE3 represents the heart of ADB SAFEGATE’s airfield lighting distributed control system,” said Joe Pokoj of ADB SAFEGATE Americas. “Distributed control technology is more cost-effective and expandable than traditional centralized control, and fewer components and interchangeable parts make it easier to install and maintain. The ACE3 has been designed to meet the top priority monitoring needs of our airport customers.”

The ACE3 graphic user interface (GUI) is a 7-inch full color LCD touchscreen display. The display allows monitoring of all values on one screen, and includes a live input/output waveform viewer, local IRMS trending graph, localised event/alarm database, and much more, all viewable from the display. The ACE3 is configured locally via the display, without the need for an external PC, and allows airports to customize monitoring of energy use.

The FAA compliant ACE3 (Advanced Control Equipment) can operate either as the remote interface between the ALCMS and any controllable element in the airfield lighting vault, or as a monitoring unit of a stand-alone system such as a constant current regulator (CCR). It is a universal device used to control any type of CCR or other controlled element, regardless of the manufacturer, and includes all the functionality required for the controlled element. The failsafe mode of each ACE3 unit is defined per the requirements of the airport.

In a distributed control scenario, each ACE3 unit is installed at or near a controllable item (CCR, Generator, ATS, etc.) to communicate in real-time with the airfield lighting control network and execute remote lighting commands. Connections can be made via serial or ethernet and multiple ACE3 units can be daisy-chained together, making system expansion easy. The ACE3 can also communicate wirelessly, creating a backup to the hardwire communications.

The ACE3 has already been selected by Boston Logan International (BOS) and Toronto International (YYZ) airports as part of their constant current regulator modernisation programmes. Boston is installing approximately 100 units while Toronto has given ADB SAFEGATE a contract for more than 230 units.