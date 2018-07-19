Airbus eyes airports, ATM as revenue generator

Airbus has outlined its ambition to grow revenues and boost customer value from its services offering.

The European airframer at this year’s Farnborough Air Show said that after an 18 per cent annual growth in services revenues for the past two years, itsÂ ambition is now to triple its services revenues from more than $3.2bn in 2017 to reach $10bn within the next decade.

Airbus said it would also expand its current service portfolio to non-Airbus platforms, given that 62Â per cent of Airbusâ€™ total fleet is operated by â€˜multi-fleetâ€™ operators. An example of thisÂ is its Navblue flightÂ operations subsidiary which delivers multi-fleet services.

“Furthermore, Airbus will extendÂ services to a wider customer base â€“ such as airports and air traffic control operations,” it said.

It added that it will continueÂ to develop full lifecycle integrated services for all Airbusâ€™ aircraft operators such as Flight Hour Services (FHS) through the Skywise open data platform.

“One common denominator, across all the services which Airbus will increasingly cultivate isÂ â€˜digitalisationâ€™, with many solutions being interconnected and integrated,” it said. “These solutions willÂ create additional value for airlines, lessors and MRO companies, for instance by allowingÂ real-time decision-making, or by optimising flight and maintenanceÂ operations throughÂ analytics.”