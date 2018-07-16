Airservices Australia waives $2 million in service fees for five not-for-profit aeromedical operators

Airservices Australia is to waive more than $2 million in annual service charges for five not-for-profit aeromedical operators .
Transport minister Michael McCormack praised the five operators – Angel Flight, CareFlight, LifeFlight, Little Wings and Royal Flying Doctor Service – for their work in providing essential services to those who live, work and travel in rural and remote Australia.
“Aeromedical service providers operate across vast distances, harsh landscapes and in far from ideal conditions. Access to these vital services can mean the difference between life and death for people in remote parts of the country,” said McCormack.
“Airservices is entrusted with, and committed to, fostering a collaborative environment in which the aviation industry thrives. It’s why we place a critical importance on not being an economic or operational impediment to industry growth,” Harfield said.
“Given that these aeromedical operators rely on donations from individuals, organisations and businesses to sustain their operations, we are pleased to offer this support,” he added.
Harfield credited Airservices’ modernised operating model as being a key enabler of today’s announcement.
“Whether it is through our investments that continue to safely and efficiently manage growth, such as OneSKY, or through real reductions in our charges, we are delivering and sharing the benefits of being a more sustainable customer-focused Airservices for all users of Australian airspace,” he said.