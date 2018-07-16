Airservices Australia waives $2 million in service fees for five not-for-profit aeromedical operators

Airservices Australia is to waive more than $2 million in annual service charges for five not-for-profit aeromedical operators .

Transport minister Michael McCormack praised the five operators – Angel Flight, CareFlight, LifeFlight, Little Wings and Royal Flying Doctor Service – for their work in providing essential services to those who live, work and travel in rural and remote Australia.

“Aeromedical service providers operate across vast distances, harsh landscapes and in far from ideal conditions. Access to these vital services can mean the difference between life and death for people in remote parts of the country,” said McCormack.