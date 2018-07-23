Airways selects Rohde & Schwarz for comms

Airways, New Zealandâ€™s air navigation service provider, has selected the Rohde & SchwarzÂ VCS-4GÂ IP-based voice communications system for air traffic control (ATC) communications.

Airways Corporation of New Zealand is modernising the entire New Zealand air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure over the next few years.Â Rohde & SchwarzÂ will provide Airways with a quad-redundantÂ R&S VCS-4GÂ IP-based voice communications system over two tranches.

Tranche one will deliver the equipment and infrastructure installed in Auckland and Christchurch air traffic control centers, while tranche two – anticipated to start in 2021 – will deliver the tower-based equipment across 22 tower locations nationwide.

TheÂ Rohde & SchwarzÂ technology will support Airways New Zealand as they move towards a new one-center, two-location operational model across its Auckland and Christchurch locations. The contract was signed on June 21 allowingÂ Rohde & SchwarzÂ to commence the implementation immediately.

The design phase will be completed in 2018, with the installation and commissioning of the ATC centers in Auckland and Christchurch conducted in a phased deployment to be completed by 2020. The overall project includes the delivery, implementation and through-life support for over 200 controller working positions, with interfacing to the new ATM system, new ATC radios and various ground-ground communication lines.

The project will be managed, delivered and supported byÂ Rohde & SchwarzÂ Australia, leveraging the extensiveÂ R&S VCS-4GÂ product expertise ofÂ Rohde & SchwarzÂ Topex. Topex has been part of theÂ Rohde & SchwarzÂ group of companies since 2010 and is its center of competence for voice switching solutions.

The quad-redundant, distributed architecture offered for the control centers in Auckland and Christchurch will be a key element in helping Airways significantly increase resilience and provide a unique geographic flexibility to manage their operations in a single trusted environment in the future.