ANS Finland platform to support digital business

ANS Finland is to develop a shared platform solution enabling digital business operations such as map services, airspace usage data and real-time weather information to make managing and paying and registering for various services easier.

“The digitalisation of various functions challenges our organisation to question our current ways of operating and to come up with new, more flexible and cost-efficient approaches. In this way, we are better able to respond to the future demand in our industry, including the increasing requirements concerning businesses using drones,” said ANS Finland’s SVP of development, accounts and marketing Pasi Nikama.

As a national air navigation service provider, ANS Finland said the platform will play a key role in enabling drone pilot projects which require close cooperation with different operators, so that the needs of hobbyists and the authorities as well as the various safety aspects are taken into account.

The creation of new business models and applications is enabled by offering such data produced by ANS Finland to third parties. This data will be produced for various purposes in a number of stages by taking advantage of real-time data collection and the automation of data transfer between different systems.

System integration will be implemented using by application programming interface (API). In addition to offering data, ANS Finland said the platform will also support its role in maintaining safety by offering digital aviation service providers the functions they need as services via a shared interface and through the fair and equal treatment of all industry operators.

ANS Finland will implement this project in cooperation with Business Finland so is not a software acquisition project in the traditional sense, but rather an operational model comprising various solutions.

“This is an excellent opportunity for ANS Finland to benefit from the financial and specialist expertise at Business Finland, as we carry out a complete overhaul of our operations to take better advantage of digitalisation. We do already have all the data we require, but it is fragmented across various different systems. With the digitalisation project, we will collect the data and make it more easily available while opening up new interfaces for third parties and giving them the opportunity to expansively use our data, e.g. for establishing new business models,” said ANS Finland CEO Raine Luojus.