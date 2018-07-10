Brussels signals U-turn on ADS-B equipage

The European Commission admits it will allow ‘reasonable, justified’ exemptions for ADS-B retrofits after previously ruling that all airspace users had to be compliant by 7 June 2020 in order to continue flying through European airspace.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance â€“ Broadcast – ADSâ€“B for short – is a surveillance technology in which anÂ aircraftâ€™s navigation systems determines its position using primarily satellite navigation and periodically broadcasts it, enabling it to be seen by air traffic control. As such it is viewed as a cornerstone technology as the international air traffic management industry transitions towards a space-basedÂ surveillance vision.

Despite this, both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US and the European Union have issued various mandates which have subsequently been either revised or postponed with Europe deciding in 2014 to delay the mandate for ADS-B Out equipage for aircraft that would need retrofitting until mid 2020.

The European Commission’s softening approach was confirmed at a July 4Â workshop held in Brussels where an official said that while it will continue to hold airspace users to the 2020 mandate, it will support stakeholders to upgrade to the required surveillance technology.

A Single European ATM Research Agency Deployment Manager (SESAR DM)Â reportÂ that was published in May and which provides a snapshot of the ADS-B equipage landscape found that only a fifth of EU-registered short haul commercial air transport aircraft will meet EASAâ€™s June 7, 2020 ADS-B mandate. As for long-haul aircraft, only 17 per cent of the fleet is equipped.

Data supplied by European airframer Airbus corroborated those findings, indicating thatÂ DO-260B-compliant ADS-B transponder equipage across its in-service fleet in Europe stands currentlyÂ at 20 per cent of short-haul aircraft with slightly less than a third of in-service Airbus A330s similarly equipped – although the vast majority of that fleet of long haul aircraft are subject to a planned retrofit programme.

The report noted that intercontinental long haul aircraft flying through US airspace will have to comply with the FAA mandate which requires all aircraft operatingÂ in the USA to be DO-260B compliant by an earlier deadline of January 2020.

“…for the medium/short haul fleet,” it added, “major airlines foresee difficulties to retrofit due toÂ the high number of aircraft needed to be equipped in the short-term.Â The situation is very similar for the regional and business aviation according to the feedbackÂ received: generally, there are no plans to retrofit their fleet, with very few exceptions.”

It said that hopes that the Commission willÂ offer a five-year transition period between 2020-2025 as well as further exemptions for aircraft retiringÂ before 2025 – leading to another amendment of the regulation – is also leading to airlines delaying equipage decisions.

The European Regions Airline AssociationÂ (ERA) said it welcomed the Commissionâ€™s decision to consider potential exemptions and a reasonable level of flexibility providing that stakeholders are able to demonstrate a willingness to comply.

“ERA is also encouraged by the Commissionâ€™s proposal to incentivise ADS-B retrofit through a yet to be determined financial mechanism,” it added.

The Commission is understood to be planning a short consultation campaign with the SESAR Deployment Manager, EASA and all relevant stakeholders, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.