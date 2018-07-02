BULATSA opens security operations centre

BULATSA has opened an operations security centre co-financed by the European Commission under the Connecting Europe facility.

The Bulgarian air navigation service provider said the project is unique among the projects currently being implemented with EU funding.

It added that the centre is a comprehensive solution that will provide effective protection against cyber threats to its IT infrastructure including the air traffic service centres in Varna, Bourgas, Plovdiv and Gorna Oryahovitsa.

The platform encompasses people, processes and technologies involved in network control and monitoring, incident response, research and active search for known or unknown, conventional and modern cyber threats.

Currently, BULATSA is the only air navigation service provider in the Balkans, to have implemented such a project whose fundingÂ will continue until 2019, with system improvements being made during this period.