CAAS, DFS Aviation Services to collaborate

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and DFS Aviation Services, the commercial subsidiary of the German air navigation service provider DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a wide range of air traffic management (ATM)-related activities.

The MoU was signed by Soh Poh Theen, deputy director-general (Air Navigation Services) of CAAS, as well as Oliver Cristinetti and Dirk Mahns, managing directors of DFS Aviation Services.

The collaboration will see CAAS and DFS Aviation Services further optimise safety management systems, benchmark performance indicators, as well as develop future air traffic management concepts, solutions and technologies.

Kevin Shum, director-general of CAAS: “This collaboration is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance ATM safety and efficiency in our busy skies. Asia is one of the fastest growing air transport regions in the world today. This MoU will enable our organisations to explore and develop more innovative solutions to accommodate aviation growth.”

Klaus-Dieter Scheurle, chairman and CEO of DFS, said: “We welcome the collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. Singapore is a central hub in Asia. German airspace is among the busiest and most complex airspaces in Europe. I am convinced that we will be able to mutually and viably share our experiences gained.”

“We are delighted that the existing joint work between our two organisations is being intensified. I believe that the knowledge and project experience we have acquired around the world as well as our know-how from the busy airports of London Gatwick and Edinburgh will prove useful for our cooperation,” said Oliver Cristinetti, managing director, DFS Aviation Services.