EU urges industry to deliver on SES2+ goals

Europe’s transport chief is calling on member states and the aviation industry to work together to help build a modern and efficient air traffic infrastructure or else risk gridlocked skies.

“Only together can we bring about the changes that the system desperately needs,” said Violeta Bulc,Â EU commissioner for transport, in a joint statement with Karima Delli, chair of the European Parliament’s committee on transport and tourism.

She said that with a record 11 million flights forecast this year and a summer holiday season which will put the air traffic system under severe strain, “the bleak reality is that around 50,000 passengers will face delays – every day – of up to two hours in airports across Europe, leading to missed connections and unforeseen costs”.

“The system needs an urgent upgrade. Now is the moment to be bold â€“ we need a more genuine co-operation between national air navigation service providers, and we need to work with Eurocontrol to create a more effective management of the European network. This will improve the efficiency and capacity of our network, which will in turn reduce delays and congestion in our airports, and also help to mitigate the serious environmental impact of aviation,” they said.

Both noted the EU efforts to move away from a national fragmented approach, towards a harmonised one as part of the Single European Sky programme which has led to a better use of air capacity. “Safety levels have improved, there is less pollution and also a decrease of fuel consumption of more than 2 per cent per flight. We have also halted the increases in the cost of air traffic management. But this was not sufficient,” they said in the joint statement.

“That is why the Commission went one step further and proposed a reform of this legal framework (Single European Sky 2+) in order to upgrade the system, but unfortunately this has been on hold for years. This reform would contribute to more efficiency, shorter routes and lower operational and environmental costs. This could generate â‚¬36 billion in savings over the next 20 years, and deliver up to 11 000 jobs.

“Yes, the EU economy and the aviation sector are growing again and that is great news.Â Planes are packed, and airports are humming with activity. We now need to ensure that this European success story continues.”

CANSO, the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation, said its European member air navigation service providers had invested â‚¬6.2 billion between 2011 and 2016 in new ATM infrastructure.

“However, on their own, these steps will not be sufficient to overcome the anticipated capacity and delay challenges. CANSO therefore welcomes and strongly supports the joint call of the European Commission and the European Parliament for EU member states to resume discussions on improving European airspace; to build a modern and efficient air traffic infrastructure; and reduce delays.”

It said EU nations could support this by ensuring adequate funding for ATM infrastructure expansion and modernisation and by enacting outcome-based regulation that encourages performance improvements. “States can also help to create the right environment for improved cooperation among all stakeholders in Europe, particularly air navigation service providers, airports and airlines,” it added.

CANSO said its members will continue to focus on reducing ‘those delays which are genuinely addressable by air traffic management’.

“In the short and medium term however, it is difficult to increase ATM services to handle extra traffic due to the long time required to train air traffic controllers and to develop, fund and implement new infrastructure. In addition, as airlines insist that charges are kept as low as possible, ANSPs have been careful not to provide more capacity than the agreed forecast requirements.”

