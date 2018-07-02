Europe’s EASA takes on new responsibilities

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has said it welcomes the adoption by the Council of the European Union of updated aviation safety rules for Europe which include a new mandate for EASA.

This new mandate consolidates EASAâ€™s scope to cover the full spectrum of the aviation landscape and reinforces the European aviation system as a whole, allowing for EASA and European member states to work closer together in a flexible way.

The so-called new Basic Regulation formalises EASAâ€™s role in the domain of drones and urban air mobility, enabling the agency to prepare rules for all sizes of civil drones and harmonise standards for the commercial market across Europe. The regulation enlarges the agencyâ€™s role in areas such as in environmental protection, research and development, or international co-operation. The new mandate also gives EASA a co-ordinating role in cyber security in aviation.

The new EASA â€˜Basic Regulationâ€™ will replace the existing Regulation 216/2008 and follows more than two years of drafting and preparation by the EU institutions, which culminatedÂ in a political agreement among the European Parliament, member states and European Commission on 1 December 2017.