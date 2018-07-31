flydubai and WheelTug sign option agreement

WheelTug, the aircraft electric taxi innovator, and Dubai-based airline flydubai have signed an agreement to reserve up to 60 WheelTug systems for flydubai’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

With this agreement, the total number of WheelTug systems reserved is now well over 1,100 for two dozen airlines.

The WheelTug system uses high-performance electric motors, installed in the nose gear wheels of an aircraft, to provide full mobility and enhanced autonomy while on the ground.

Pilots can drive pushback and taxi operations themselves without having to use tugs or the aircraft’s jet engines. WheelTug will enable flydubai to help make its ground operations more efficient and reliable, leading to lower costs and improved fleet utilisation.

WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox said: “We at WheelTug are delighted to add flydubai, and look forward to WheelTug systems delivering time, engine, fuel, and environmental benefits to their fleet.”

“With its innovative use of technology, we look forward to seeing what efficiencies WheelTug’s systems can bring to flydubai’s fleet of 61 aircraft,” said Mick Hills, senior vice president, engineering and maintenance at flydubai.