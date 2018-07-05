Inverness is HIAL’s preferred remote hub

ATM 2030 is HIAL’s transformational change programme and is the largest of its kind within UK air traffic control. It will bring together air traffic management of seven airports into a single location including HIAL airports at Sumburgh, Dundee, Inverness, Wick John O’Groats, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Benbecula. Timescales for the implementation of the project have still to be fully discussed and approved.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon, said: “The scoping study identifies Inverness as having the most compelling case to support HIAL’s continued delivery of its core activities.

“We have also taken the views of our staff into account and Inverness was their preferred option should relocation be required. Inverness is best suited from a technical, operational and staffing perspective.

“Inverness is centrally located in relation to the other HIAL airports and has direct flights to Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Benbecula. It has road and rail connections with Dundee and Wick. HIAL’s focus is, and will continue to be, on aviation service delivery. The airports it operates and the connections it provides are an important part of Scotland’s transport network and directly contribute to the economic prosperity and sustainability of communities, particularly in remote regions and the islands.”

“From an organisational perspective, maintaining a high value service is the primary goal and it is vital the preferred location supports HIAL to deliver its core activities, namely, safe and sustainable aviation services.”

HIAL chiefs have also committed to undertaking a communities impact assessment as part of the 2030 project.

HIAL interim chair Lorna Jack said: “The implementation and delivery of the remote tower and surveillance centre is the largest and most complex project HIAL has ever undertaken. That is why we are committed to undertaking a thorough communities impact assessment that will take into account the views of local people, business leaders and local authorities to ensure the best decisions are made. Prioritising aviation service delivery to the islands and other locations we serve is all about supporting those communities from both economic and social perspectives.

“We know that these changes will be challenging in those particular communities but our overall aim is to future-proof the services that they depend on. We will now work with our colleagues and stakeholders to establish a centre of excellence that will deliver for the people and communities we serve.”As remote towers technology becomes more prevalent, the timescales for delivering the new centralised system and phasing are estimated at 8-10 years.

In total, there are 86 positions that will likely be impacted by the new Remote Towers and Surveillance Centre athough there are no planned reductions in staff numbers.

HIAL said its air traffic control staff and unions, airport managers and senior HIAL personnel have been involved throughout the process. The Scottish Government and local politicians have also been kept informed.

A dedicated project team to oversee the Air Traffic Management project is being assembled and the recruitment process is already under way. The high-calibre specialists will be specifically tasked with delivering the project and reporting to managing director Inglis Lyon and the HIAL board.

Individuals with experience in change management projects will steer the process. All roles are being recruited on a full-time permanent basis and will be based in Inverness, where HIAL’s administrative headquarters is located.