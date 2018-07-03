Latest four Galileo satellites fuelled for launch

Europeâ€™s next four Galileo satellites have been fuelled for launch at Europeâ€™s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in preparation for their launch on 25 July.

The four satellites have been placed into their protective containers to be transported from the S1A processing building to the S3B payload preparation building, where they were filled with the hydrazine fuel that will keep the satellites manoeuverable during their 12-year working lives.

The next step is to fit the quartet onto the dispenser that holds them in place securely during launch then releases them out into space with a pyrotechnic separation system once the Ariane upper stage reaches its 22 922 km-altitude target orbit.