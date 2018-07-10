New Zealand exports sim technology to Lebanon

Air traffic controllers in Lebanon will soon be training in a ‘real world’ air traffic environment using highly advanced simulation technology developed in New Zealand.

Airways New Zealand has signed an agreement with the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) on behalf of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Lebanon to install and deploy a Total Control LCD tower simulator and two radar/non-radar simulators at their facilities at Beirut International Airport.

Once fully commissioned, the simulators will be used by DGCA’s air traffic control students and instructors to control traffic in exercises that mimic the real world – imitating a full air traffic control flight information region using high fidelity 3D graphics, and simulating any weather conditions.

Airways’ Total Control simulation technology enhances the quality and speed of ATC training, significantly reducing on-the-job training time while the industry worldwide is under increased pressure to train enough air traffic controllers to meet demand.

ICAO/DGCA awarded the contract to Airways after running a tender process.

“We are proud to partner with DGCA as they work to enhance their ATC training using our highly advanced simulation technology. We’re equally proud to have Airways technology and expertise being installed in a region where air traffic movements are growing rapidly yet there’s a critical gap for the training of air traffic controllers,” said Cooke. “We’re looking forward to progressing discussions with DGCA around providing ongoing ATC training support.”

Developed by Airways in partnership with New Zealand-based 3D graphics experts Animation Research Ltd, Total Control software capabilities include a full 360° tower simulator, an LCD tower simulator, a desktop simulator for use in towers and a radar simulator. It also features a user-friendly interface, high quality graphics, and easily adaptable exercises that can be edited by the ANSP to suit their existing traffic and potential scenarios.

Airways has been delivering ATC training solutions and consultancy services to the Middle East region for more than 20 years. The organisation has worked with the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia for the past eight years, training air traffic control students at its training campuses in New Zealand, and is this year training students from Fujairah, Kuwait and Bahrain.