USAF confirms faith in Thales deployable ILS

Thales is to provide the equivalent of fixed-based Instrument Landing System capability at tactical airfields in the United States for natural disaster or humanitarian relief efforts.

Thales Deployable â€“ Instrument Landing System (D-ILS) is a compact and movable variant of the standard ILS and offers significantly improved reliability, maintainability and supportability over legacy deployable precision approach radar systems.

Thales D-ILS is based on the commercial-off-the-shelf Thales ILS 420 â€“ the next generation fixed-based, dual frequency ILS and can be easily transported via truck, rail or transport aircraft and quickly deployed. More than 700 fixed-base systems have been chosen worldwide for civil and military applications with Thales Deployable ILS already been deployed in Italy, Qatar and Mexico.

Thales already partners with the United States Armed Forces and this isÂ the third order for five testing and one production unit over the last three years.

The production unit will be delivered to the Air Force before next year. Under the programme, the Air Force plans to purchase an additional 28 production units bringing the total deployable complement to 34.

These systems will be used in airfield environments where the ability to provide precision guidance to aircraft on final approach during low visibility or low-ceiling weather conditions are critical while also being able to quickly set-up, activate, break-down and re-locate.