Czech Republic deploys AirMap UTM platform

Drone airspace management expert AirMap isÂ delivering situational awareness and authorisation capabilities to the Czech Republic’s growing community of drone operators.

Air Navigation Services of theÂ Czech RepublicÂ (ANS CR)Â is deploying AirMap UTM to manage authorisations for drone flights in the controlled airspace around VÃ¡clav Havel Airport Prague.

Operators using the AirMap for Drones mobile application can view up-to-date airspace conditions, advisories, and regulatory information; create flight plans; and very soon will also be able to request authorization to fly in controlled airspace for fast and safe access to controlled airspace. ANS CR administrators manage authorisation requests from the AirMap UTM Dashboard.

“Detection and integration of drones is a challenge,” saidÂ Jan Klas, ANS CR director general. “We are pleased to deploy UTM services through the AirMap mobile application. ANS CR wants to build an open system that provides comprehensive information to all partners involved.”

ANS CR and AirMap are working with local partner UpVision to drive local awareness of the UTM capabilities among theÂ Czech Republic’sÂ thriving drone ecosystem. UpVision is providing customisation of the AirMap for Drones application for use inÂ Czech Republic. TheÂ Czech Republic-based company will also provide operators with technical support for UTM services in theÂ Czech Republic.

This is AirMap’s second nationwide adoption inÂ Europe. Earlier this year, Swiss aviation authority skyguide, deployed AirMap as part ofÂ Europe’sÂ first national drone traffic management system. AirMap also powers UTM services inÂ the United States,Â New Zealand, andÂ Japan.

“By opening up more airspace we are helping give rise to a new drone economy,” saidÂ Ben Marcus, AirMap co-founder and chairman. “TheÂ Czech RepublicÂ is among the global first movers in the race to capture a share of the tremendous opportunity that drones represent as they become more and more a part of our everyday lives.”

