ANS CR to train Norwegian controllers

Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic, with its training institute CANI, has been selected as the provider of choice to deliver initial training for Norway’s Avinor over the next three years.

During the contract period CANI will deliver basic and rating training to more than 60 new trainees from Avinor Air Navigation Services.

After successfully launching the project for training of the next generation of air traffic controllers for Bosnia and Herzegovina and signing an agreement for training of controllers from Malta earlier this year, ANS CR and CANI reach another important milestone in securing a multi-year training agreement with Avinor, one of Europe’s leading air navigation service providers.

“We consider this contract as another clear example that our service delivery and dedication to customer care are amongst the best in Europe and are recognized and appreciated throughout the industry. With Avinor’s focus on high standards of service delivery, the reputation of CANI is significantly reaffirmed,” said Jan Klas, director general of ANS CR.

“Avinor Air Navigation Services is pleased to enter the cooperation with CANI in the Czech Republic. CANI won the contract based on strict price and quality criteria, and we look forward to entering the cooperation with them for the next three years,” added Anders Kirsebom, managing director of Avinor Air Navigation Services in Norway.

In the first year, CANI will train 15 students for ADI/APS ratings. During the following years of the contract it is anticipated that up to 24 students will be trained each year, evenly divided between ADI/APS and APS/ACS ratings. The training for the first group of Avinor students is scheduled to start on 17 September.

Commercial activities are an increasingly important part of the ANS CR portfolio. The activities of the Czech Air Navigation Institute (CANI) have generated revenue of over 100 million Czech crowns in the previous year. Dynamic growth has also been seen in the provision of flight inspection services to foreign clients, which CANI has continued to provide to its client base over the past years.