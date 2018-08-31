Ebanga to head Thales flight avionics

Thales has appointed Jean-Paul Ebanga as vice-president of flight avionics activities.

“Jean-Paul will accelerate business model renewal and digital transformation of our flight avionics activities to the benefit of long term growth” declared Gil Michielin, “his sound experience in the aerospace domain and his track record of commercial and industrial successes worldwide will be key assets,” said Gil Michielin, executive vice-president for avionics.

After starting his career at Philips, Ebanga joined Snecma in 1988, then Safran, where he held several leadership positions in electronics, systems and aircraft engine.

In 2001, Jean-Paul Ebanga was appointed vice president and general manager of Snecma Control Systems. He was subsequently appointed vice president of Snecma’s commercial engine division. From 2007, he served as chairman & CEO of PowerJet, a joint company between Snecma and Saturn (Russia). In 2011, he became president & CEO of CFM international, a joint company between Safran and GE (USA) until February 2017 when he joined Safran head office as SVP Corporate Strategy. Ebanga is graduated from the ENSEM engineering school.