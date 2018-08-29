European chiefs demand clarity on Single Sky

European air traffic control chiefs are calling for more clarity over their responsibilities within the next round of Single European Sky legislation.

Senior members of the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) met with European Commission director-general for mobility and transport Henrik Hololei on 27 August to discuss how to keep the Single European Sky on track at a time when European air navigation service providers have come under fire for lack of investment in the industry which has hit efficiency and capacity, creating delays and congestion.

Earlier this summer, Violeta Bulc, EU commissioner for transport, together with her counterpart in the European Parliament, called on member states and the aviation industry to work harder on meeting the capacity challenge: “The bleak reality is that around 50,000 passengers will face delays – every day – of up to two hours in airports across Europe, leading to missed connections and unforeseen costs.”

The delegation included CANSO deputy director general Simon Hocquard, newly appointed CANSO director for European affairs Tanja Grobotek and the CANSO Europe CEO committee chair Jan Klas and vice chair Raine Luojus.

During the meeting, Hololei, repeating Bulc’s concerns, stressed the need for increased capacity both in the air and on the ground: “The risk of scarce capacity is the biggest challenge that aviation will have to face in the coming years,” he said, adding that he was counting on CANSO and its members to contribute to addressing this risk and support the completion of the Single European Sky.

CANSO said it welcomed Hololei’s recognition of the interdependency between capacity and cost efficiency for air navigation service provision and his affirmation that the Commission intends to resolve several issues to the satisfaction of all stakeholders before the regulations are finalised.

“CANSO and its members will continue to work closely with the Commission, states, airspace users and other stakeholders and to encourage them to redouble efforts to improve the resilience of the ATM network and achieve a truly Single European Sky,” said CANSO’s Grobotek.