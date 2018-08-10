Kabul assumes full control of Afghan airspace

The new system was inaugurated in the presence of the country’s president Ashraf Ghani at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Ghani said: â€œAfghanistan lacked air corridors which should pass through Afghanistanâ€™s airspace. Now this opportunity has been paved. Our important goal is to change Afghanistan into a hub in the region. We will achieve this goal soon.”

â€œThe fee which we paid for air services was more than one hundred million dollars but today with the use of new technology by Afghans, the charges of air services will reduce and the quality and income will increase.”

Independent Civil Aviation Authority chief Mahmoud Shah Habibi said Afghanistan will have control of all flights using its airspace with the new radar system.