Serbia’s SMATSA continues to modernise

Serbia’s SMATSA has further increased safety levels through the latest phased deployment of an operational backup system called Fallback ATM, which it claims is a first for European ATM.

The system deploys in case of an inability to provide services via the main ATM system, which allows the continuity of air traffic services with minimal capacity reduction and without the need for airspace closure.

The main role of the system is to allow air traffic controllers automatic support in the event of a sudden unexpected failure, in cases of planned switch-off or due to an unavailability of the main ATM system over a longer period of time.

The system is designed by different vendor so that any circumstances which could cause the main system error would not impact the Fallback ATM system.

All flight data – flight plans, approved altitudes and routes – are transferred from the main to the Fallback ATM system in real time, so that the controllers can continue providing services without interruption.

Integration of this information with radar data are processed independently from the main system. The features and tools of the Fallback ATM system are designed to be identical or very similar to the main system. The specificity of the system is that the controllers from the same position and using the same input/output devices (keyboard, radar display) are able to instantly access the Fallback ATM system. This feature minimises stress and risk for controller mistakes as well as the need for lengthy training.

The Fallback ATM system has now been successfully implemented in the ACC Belgrade area of responsibility, as well as in TMA Belgrade and TMA Podgorica.