UFA delivers airside simulator and tower sim upgrade to Air Navigation Services Finland

ATC simulation and voice technologies expert UFA has delivered its ATVehicle Airside Driving Simulator to Air Navigation Services Finland Oy (ANS Finland).

It features as part of an upgrade to the ATTower Air Traffic Simulation system at its training institute Avia College in Vantaa, Finland.

ANS Finland has utilized UFA’s ATTower simulator product suite since 2003 for ab initio, rating, refresher and emergency training for ANS Finland controllers and controllers from ANSPs around the world.

ATVehicle can simulate over 20 vehicles ranging from cars, trucks, specialised aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, and snow ploughs with customised heads-up displays and input controls.

ATVehicle integrates fully with ATTower for joint driver-controller training. With the addition of ATVehicle, ANS Finland will provide air side driver training for familiarisation, apron operations, airfield maintenance, snow clearing, and fire and rescue services.

Avia College significantly increased its training capacity by installing a new 180-degree ATTower Tower Simulator, augmenting the two existing 360-degree Tower and eight radar simulators.

Matts-Ander Nyberg of ANS Finland said: “This upgrade will increase our capacity and capability to train and simulate more complex operations for safer airport operations. We are happy to further enhance ANS Finland´s cooperation with UFA through this arrangement.”