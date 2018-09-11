Africa takes first steps on ATFM, CDM

African air navigation service providers (ANSPs) and aviation industry stakeholders have agreed to create and support an air traffic flow management (ATFM) and collaborative decision-making (CDM) initiative.

During the recent CANSO Africa Conference hosted in Mombasa by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, CANSO member ANSPs including the civil aviation authorities of Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda as well as Nigeria’s NAMA and South Africa’s ATNS, agreed to create and support a CANSO ATFM and CDM initiative to help to further improve the safety, efficiency and effectiveness of African airspace.

To continue the momentum, Tanzania CAA will host an implementation workshop for all Africa members in the coming weeks which will create an implementation plan for development, implementation and successful delivery. The result will be the safer, more efficient, and harmonised flow of air traffic in Africa, with fewer disruptions and delays. CANSO will contribute its global expertise and best practice guidance in this area.

Hamza Johari, director general, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, and chair of Africa CANSO CEO Committee (AFC3) said: “Air traffic across Africa is increasing rapidly, and it is our responsibility as air navigation service providers to provide safe, well-coordinated and efficient air transport – and to work with our industry partners to achieve this. Effective ATFM and CDM are key enablers, and we are committed to establishing the processes and procedures required for efficient implementation.”

Simon Hocquard, deputy director general of CANSO, said: “CANSO is an important platform for the Africa ATM community and the broader aviation industry to come together and create initiatives that support aviation and improve day to day operations. ATFM and CDM provide key mechanisms to achieve a truly harmonised and collaborative air transport industry, and in addition to the cross-industry ATFM initiative currently underway in the Latin America and Caribbean region, CANSO welcomes and will work with its members and industry partners in taking this important step to improve ATM in Africa”.