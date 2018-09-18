Airbus to use aircraft as runway safety sensors

Airbus and its subsidiary NAVBLUE have developed a new technology to use the aircraft as a sensor to measure and share vital runway braking action data to help prevent Runway Excursions (RE), one of the top three causes of accidents,Â writes AimÃ©e Turner in the latest issue ofÂ Air Traffic Management magazine.

Products such as Airbusâ€™ ROPS (Runway Overrun Prevention System) are already in service, providing real time energy and landing performance monitoring information although an accurate knowledge of runway conditions is just as important for landing performance computations.

Airports today use a combination of visual observations and spot-checks to assess runway contamination, ground surface friction and braking action reports from pilots although checking the entireÂ width and length of the runway is difficult.

Under new rules expected in November 2020, pilots will be required to radio braking action reportsÂ to ATC on request. ATC will then be required to relay information to the airport and to other pilots on approach. If two consecutive reports of â€˜poorâ€™Â conditions are received, the airport will have to re-assess runway conditions while a â€˜less than poorâ€™ report could close the runway until the airport improves the runway condition.

Airbus has now developed its BrakingÂ Action Computation Functionâ€™ (BACF) tool which creates deceleration roll data to identify braking action. When compared to wheel-braking performance models under different â€˜referenceâ€™ runway conditions,Â a runwayâ€™s condition can be determined. If GPS data is available,Â it is also possible to identify conditions at differentÂ points on the runway.

As the aircraft speed decreases below 30kts, details aboutÂ the runway state become available to the pilot on a dedicated MCDU page. This can be sent automatically by ACARSÂ message to NAVBLUE which will display the results on a real-time reporting platform calledÂ RunwaySense.

With over 50,000 in-service flights monitored since November 2017, Airbus said the function has demonstrated its ability to detect runway contamination and identify the runwayÂ condition.

BACFâ€™s entryÂ into service is scheduled to start from this September with six airlines operating A320 Family aircraft, before retrofit becomes available in mid-2019 via an Airline Operations CentreÂ (AOC) application with line-fit by 2020. A330 family aircraft will follow in 2020.

Airbus and NAVBLUE said the operational and safety benefit will come from sharing the data as widely as possible so have made the BACFÂ software free of charg provided that airlines share the BACF ACARSÂ messages through the RunwaySense platform. For airport and ATC users, access to the NAVBLUE RunwaySense web platformÂ will be possible through a paid subscription.