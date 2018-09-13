CAAi launches new risk-based training courseÂ 

The training arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), CAA International (CAAi), has launched a new, two-day training course on risk-based oversight and surveillance.

Risk-based oversight, or performance-based regulation as it is commonly known in the UK, is an oversight system which complements compliance-based auditing. A risk-based approach allows regulators to fully identify and understand risks, allowing for a better allocation of CAA resource to directly influence and mitigate those conditions that threaten aviation safety the most.

In 2014, the UK CAA was one of the first aviation regulators to adopt a risk-based approach. The UK CAA recognised that with more demand being placed on the aviation industry, compliance-based oversight was not enough to fully manage the safety risks that exist.

This new course, developed by active UK CAA regulators, aims to provide a foundation of risk and performance-based oversight principles. Delegates will learn how to measure an entity to determine baseline oversight levels, identify the key components of a risk-based oversight audit cycle, the importance of the collaboration between the entity oversight team members to fully determine the risk picture and the analytical techniques needed to produce safety performance indicators to monitor trends and identify risks.

Mark Vincent, risk-based oversight manager at the UK CAA said: â€œGlobal interest in risk-based or performance-based oversight has made steady progress over the past few years. With both EASA and ICAO advocating a risk-based approach, many more regulators are keen to adopt. Using the UKâ€™s approach to risk-based oversight and lessons learnt, this course will allow aviation professionals to explore risk-based oversight principles in practice and give fellow regulators the confidence to develop and implement risk-based surveillance in their industry.”

The CAAâ€™s firstÂ Risk-Based Oversight & Surveillance course will take place at the CAAâ€™s London Gatwick training facilities in November 2018.