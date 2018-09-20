DF Nucleo commissions AENA’s VOIP VCCS

DF NÃºcleo has commissioned three first voice communication systems (VCS) in Spain that are fully based on Voice over IP (VoIP) technology.

The migration process was carried out on the control towers of three airports of AENA:Â Alicante-Elche, the fifth largest airport in terms of passenger traffic;Â Bilbao, the largest airport in the Bay of Biscay; andÂ AlmerÃ­a.

These air traffic control towers – with a traffic of more than 28 million passengers and 150,000 operations every year – have been equipped with the ULISES V5000i VCS, a system that has been fully developed and manufactured by DF NÃºcleo and adapted to specific requirements of AENA.

The ATC industry is migrating its voice communication technology to VoIP for two main reasons: telecoms service providers are progressively interrupting the services of dedicated lines and Eurocontrol, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and other pioneering regulatory bodies have validated and recommended the VoIP technology.

VoIP communication systems for ATC are based on a mature technology that meets the operational requirements established by the main bodies of the aviation industry. In addition, they offer an increased reliability, availability and flexibility.

DF NÃºcleo is working on other projects to upgrade and migrate the VCS to VoIP in another eight Spanish airports: Tenerife Sur, San SebastiÃ¡n, Santander, Gran Canaria, Vigo, A CoruÃ±a, Lanzarote and Palma de Mallorca.