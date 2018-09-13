Eurocontrol, SDA align on deployment

Eurocontrol will support the work of the SESAR Deployment Alliance (SDA) on the deployment of Single European Sky technology.

The SDA is a unique international association of leading airlines, air navigation service providers and airports mandated by the European Commission to manage SESAR deployment.

The two organisations will collaborate in areas such as project co-ordination and management, global interoperability, cost effectiveness/cost benefit analyses, performance assessment and the identification of innovative financing mechanisms. The cooperation agreement sets out how this will work in practice with a particular focus on making sure that duplication of effort and cost is avoided.

Director general of DG MOVE Henrik Hololei, who was present at the signing, said: “This is an excellent example of the European aviation community working closely together for the benefit of Europe. The deployment of SESAR is essential to modernise ATM in Europe and enable the advancement of the Single European Sky. I am very pleased that Eurocontrol’s experience and expertise will now fully support the vital work of the SESAR Deployment Manager.”

Eamonn Brennan, director general of Eurocontrol, noted “The effective deployment of SESAR is vital for the future performance of the network. I am very pleased that Eurocontrol is supporting European aviation and the European Union. Our agreement with the SESAR Deployment Manager will help us both to meet the needs of our airspace users.”

Nicolas Warinsko, general manager of the SESAR Deployment Alliance, said: “This summer has shown how much Europe has a vital need for capacity. SESAR deployment is an essential enabler for capacity. With this agreement, SESAR Deployment Manager and Eurocontrol join forces towards smoother, faster, performance driven air traffic management modernisation in the EU and beyond.”