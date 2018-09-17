FLYHT Aerospace, Spectralux integrate systems to offer enhanced FANS over Iridium solution

FLYHT Aerospace’s automated flight information reporting system has been integrated with Spectralux’s Envoy FANS Data Link Unit to offer a cost-effective FANS over Iridium solution.

The combined offering is an economical solution for airlines managing older aircraft fleets because it provides compliance with satellite-based (satcom) voice and data capabilities. With satcom voice and data, AFIRS enables airlines to fly in airspace where VHF communications are not available.

The Envoy DLU, a standalone, highly integrated, lightweight component, offers enhancements to safety and efficiency in the modern Communications, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) Air Traffic Management (ATM) environment.

It incorporates a Multifunction Control Display Unit (MCDU) for text-based communication and data entry, a VHF Digital Radio for data communications, and a Communications Management Unit (CMU) which manages communications between airline pilots and Air Traffic Control. Envoy is designed to meet future ATM standards with unique software technology called “True Dual Stack CPDLC” (Controller-pilot Data Link Communications).

This functionality allows flight crew to select the appropriate communications protocol, depending on specific airspace requirements and be compliant with European and North Atlantic FANS mandates. To fly oceanic routes, aircraft must be FANS-compliant by 2020.

“We have long understood that airlines with FANS-compliant aircraft obtain a wide variety of benefits, which is why we developed our Envoy system to be a lightweight, highly integrated unit,” said Scott McCammant, Spectralux Aviation’s president. “These systems help maintain safety, lessen pilot workload, and allow airlines to fly preferred more direct routes which can result in fuel savings. We are pleased to integrate Envoy with AFIRS. Collectively, the systems are a good fit for retrofitting older aircraft to obtain FANS compliance.”

“This is another important milestone for FLYHT’s AFIRS system,” said Steve Newell, FLYHT’s vice president, business development. “Airlines looking for a FANS solution will appreciate having a low-cost alternative to an OEM service bulletin. When installed together, operators gain VHF data radio capabilities through the DLU, and the AFIRS 228S’ satcom voice and data capabilities. We are pleased that our TSO 159B AFIRS Satcom unit is fully interoperable with Spectralux’s DLU.”