Frequentis expands reach over European AMHS

Recent deployment of Frequentis’ smartMessenger AMHS system has seen the business increase its European market share to 70 per cent.

Czech Republic, Greece and Norway are now successfully operating the ATS Message Handling Systems (AMHS) for Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs).

Avinor, the Norwegian ANSP, selected smartMessenger to support its transition from an Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunications Network (AFTN) Message Switch to an AMHS. The system installed in Bergen is configured as a four-node online contingency cluster.

The online contingency site is located outside of the main campus. One of the challenges of this project was to provide support for the proprietary protocol used nationwide in Norway for the connection to more than 350 users and systems. The system became operational in March 2018.

In Greece, the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA), also selected Frequentis smartMessenger for its migration to AMHS. This system is configured to support a large number of legacy connections, including fax, asynchronous, CIDIN (X.25). smartMessenger is installed in Glyfada, just outside of Athens and became operational in May 2018.

Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic (ANS CR) is implementing smartMessenger in a two-phased approach. In January 2018, ANS CR put into operation the current release of smartMessenger as part of the first phase. Frequentis will deliver a new release for the second phase of the project, which will include a number of functional and cybersecurity enhancements, and is scheduled to go into operation in 2019.

“Frequentis and its branch Frequentis California is not new to us. Our relationship dates back to 1995 making it a smart choice to deliver this very important enhancement to ANS CR and to support European ground-ground data exchange and communications capabilities,” said Ivo Priplata, ATM/CNS expert, communications domain of ANS CR.

“Nearly 800,000 aircraft movements in Czech airspace, including some 200,000 arrivals and departures, were handled by ANS CR in 2017 alone. The addition of Frequentis California’s smartMessenger is a very important evolution in reinforcing the flows of efficient, reliable and safe communications in the Czech airspace. We look forward to continuing our established relationship,” added Priplata.