GABATCO to seek airlines’ help at VC Bird

The Guild of Antigua and Barbuda Air Traffic Controllers (GABATCO) is considering seeking the support of local airlines to force the authorities to acquire and install a Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR) navigation aid at the VC Bird International Airport to replace a system that has been down since July.

GABATCO told local media that flights are still landing at the airport, despite being forced to use outdated equipment to guide flights in. They claim there is seemingly no urgency to replace the equipment.

“The airlines, the flights are still getting here and air traffic is still being moved. I think the only time someone will listen is when air traffic grinds to halt and the airlines realise that something is happening and then they will commit. For now, the flights are still getting here,” GABATCO said.

The system that is now offline was commissioned over 30 years ago and is beyond its repair life.

“Now they know that we do not have a VOR and the [flights] still get here because we have an R-NAV approach that is based on satellite and GPS, the modern aircraft can use that, but, we still need the VOR because it’s not all the planes can do the R-NAV approach,” GABATCO said.

The body pointed to one example where a flight was delayed because the selected aircraft had to be changed since it could not do either approach.