Qatar to deploy latest NORMARC nav aids

Indra’s Norwegian subsidiary Indra Navia has secured a turnkey project from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) to installÂ state-of-the-art NORMARC nav aids, and maintains its statusÂ as QCAAâ€™s sole supplier of safety-critical landing systems.

A NORMARC ILS 32-elements localizer antenna system will improve landing safety at Hamad International Airport as interference from surrounding buildings is greatly reduced while NORMARC DVOR and DME equipment will ensure high-precision manoeuvring during en-route and approach flights at Doha International Airport

“Quality and precision are keywords used at all levels of Qatarâ€™s society and QCAA is highly committed to provide the level of quality and integrity it demands”, said Eldar Hauge, managing director of Indra Navia. “Being chosen by QCAA to continue as the sole supplier of their safety-critical instrument landing systems is a significant recognition of the quality of our technology and our ability to make timely deliveries.”

The NORMARC ILS 32-elements localizer antenna is designed to reduce interference from hangars or other buildings near the runway. This enhances landing safety during peak traffic hours, even in very low visibility conditions during CAT III landings.

Indraâ€™s NORMARC DVOR and DME equipment will replace the THOMSOM-CSF DVOR and DME from the early 90â€™s. DVOR and DME gives azimuth and distance information to aircrafts in Qatari airspace to achieve the highest degree of precision for maneuvering during en-route and approach flights.

Indra Navia has previously also implemented their NOVA 9000 A-SMGCS at Hamad International Airport (HIA). The NOVA 9000 has a product history of greatly improving runway safety by visualizing all ground traffic even in low visibility and night operations.