Rohde & Schwarz clinches Changi contract

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has awarded a contract to technology group Rohde & Schwarz to upgrade and enhance the air traffic control (ATC) radio communications system at Changi Airport to boost safety for airlines and passengers.

Under the 15-year contract, Rohde & Schwarz is required to provide auxiliary equipment, software, project management, training as well as after-sales services.

Rohde & Schwarz will install over 240 very high frequency/ultra-high frequency radios at Changi, including at the new radio stations to be built at Changi East. Aside from ensuring high-quality voice connections between pilots and air traffic controllers, these radios also deploy a new technology, detection of simultaneous transmissions (DSiT), which allows air traffic controllers to communicate with two counterparts at the same time. The CAAS will be the first air navigation service provider in the Asia-Pacific to adopt DSiT.

Soh Poh Theen, deputy director-general (air navigation services) of CAAS, said: “CAAS is continually exploring new technologies to provide better air traffic services and a higher level of safety. This technology will enhance communications between our controllers and pilots, thus improving operational safety. With air traffic projected to grow exponentially in the region, it is imperative for CAAS to invest in critical ATC infrastructure ahead of time.”

Constantin von Reden, vice president at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “As this major international transportation hub for Asia keeps developing, our solution will support the operational efficiency and resource management along with highest safety standards.”