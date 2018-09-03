Stop the ‘blame game’ and start the dialogue to help solve Europe’s capacity dilemma: IFATCA

International controllers body IFATCA is urging the European Commission, its institutions and all stakeholders, to focus on developing trust and collaboration through dialogue at a time when air traffic in Europe once again faces capacity constraints and increasing delays.

“The European aviation system/infrastructure is understaffed, top-down led and extremely complex. This makes it difficult to install quick fixes. The European Commission set out goals to solve these issues in the beginning of the new millennium, but these have yet to result in structural improvements.”

It said discussions are currently dominated by a blame game where all stakeholders demand everyone else to try harder. “Suggestions rarely consider the responsibilities of the stakeholder publishing the statement,” it added.

“Over the past decades, Europe’s aviation infrastructure has continuously improved through relatively minor adaptations and tweaks,” it said. “Radically overhauling something while this is running at the limits of its performance is not an easy task and come at a greater cost than starting from scratch…

“Some stakeholders are focusing on SESAR as the saviour and main enabler to solve the capacity shortages. Whereas IFATCA is convinced that the SESAR solutions will contribute, we also submit that technical solutions alone will not be enough. Additional initiatives and innovative solutions are necessary to get ahead of the curve of ever increasing traffic demand within the European aviation system.”

IFATCA argues that such solutions are not possible in an environment of distrust, blame and ever tighter regulation.

“Mutual understanding, trust and collaboration are the ways forward to solve problems,” it said, adding that IFATCA is now urging the European Commission, its institutions and all stakeholders to focus on developing trust and collaboration, through dialogue, across the industry. “This way there is a chance to create a European aviation infrastructure that is able to cope with increasing capacity and demands.”

IFATCA warns that the industry needs adequate technology, staffing and structural changes to achieve the envisioned performance. “The return of investment for building a stable, solid and capable European air transport system is worth the cost and effort however. In that sense, we urge all stakeholders to recognise this and adopt a realistic approach that does not only focus on reducing costs, but supports investments where these are needed, including in front-end operators, i.e. ATS staff.”

IFATCA said it was willing to work together with all aviation stakeholders in finding solutions to overcome the current situation and is looking forward to actively participate in ‘open, unbiased and multilateral dialogue for the benefit of the European aviation infrastructure’.