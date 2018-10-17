Rockwell Collins is first to offer FlightAware’s AireonSM flight tracking to business aviation 

Rockwell Collins is now offering AireonSM space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance—Broadcast (ADS-B) flight tracking to its business aviation customers, a first for the company.

The flight tracking solution is the result of integrating Rockwell Collins’ ARINCDirectSM solution and FlightAware’s terrestrial ADS-B network.

The Aireon network is hosted on the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites, which consists of 66 low-earth-orbit satellites that each carry an Aireon ADS-B receiver. The constellation provides truly global coverage with once-per-minute position updates as the standard rate of reporting – anywhere in the world. Since ADS-B out will be required in many countries throughout the world by 2020, aircraft operators typically do not need to install additional equipment to take advantage of Aireon coverage.

“Aireon space-based ADS-B is truly a game changer for the aviation industry and we are thrilled that Rockwell Collins recognizes its potential to improve operations,” said Daniel Baker, FlightAware Founder and CEO.

“Rockwell Collins customers benefit from the certainty of their aircraft’s position, even over oceans, polar regions, deserts, or jungles – all places where frequent position accuracy has historically been difficult to achieve,” said Bob Richard, senior director, ARINCDirect for Rockwell Collins.