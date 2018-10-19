Singapore becomes latest FEAST user

CAAS, Singapore’s national aviation authority and air navigation service provider, is to implement the First European Air Traffic Controller Selection Tool (FEAST) as its official controller selection tool.

Following the signing of the licence agreement, CAAS has become the 50th FEAST user organisation. FEAST is now used in 40 countries with Singapore being the third non-European user together with Dubai Air Navigation Services and NAV Canada.

FEAST is an IANS product that offers a range of psychometric and other tests for the recruitment and selection of trainee candidates. The selection tool was designed to maximise the success rates of controller candidates and it assesses the knowledge, skills and abilities that are relevant and necessary. More than 90,000 candidates have already been tested using FEAST, with an average of 800 candidates taking the test every month.